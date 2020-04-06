Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 72.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BKG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 5940 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 72.6% from today’s opening price of 3441 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 927 points and decreased 1458 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5562 GBX while the year low share price is currently 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,642.48 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,424.46. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,018,226. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £4,488,996,327 GBP.

