Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 71.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 5779 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 71.9% from the opening price of 3361 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2001 points and decreased 1598 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5562 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 5,008.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,427.98. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 782,681. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £4,153,475,614 GBP.

