Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 5.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 3966 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.1% from today’s opening price of 3775 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 593 points and decreased 1053 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5562 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,586.14 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,426.44. There are currently 611,741,888 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,030,991. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £4,775,608,246 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn