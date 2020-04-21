Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 47.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 5727 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 47.1% from the opening price of 3892 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 761 points and decreased 1526 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5562 GBX while the 52 week low is 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,369.05 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,440.41. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,054,956. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £4,939,027,322 GBP.

