Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 24.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 4520 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.3% from the opening price of 3637 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1101 points and decreased 1258 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5562 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,788.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,426.20. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,060,726. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £4,565,677,586 GBP.

