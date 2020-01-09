Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 20.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 3830 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -20.7% from today’s opening price of 4828 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 270 points and increased 796 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5294 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 3415.61 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,720.81 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,108.75. There are currently 125,885,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 608,910. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £6,091,578,440 GBP.