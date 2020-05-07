Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 16.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BKG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 4888 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 16.2% from the opening price of 4208 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 372 points and decreased 956 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5562 GBX while the year low share price is currently 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,093.13 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,465.34. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 992,433. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £5,356,374,503 GBP.

