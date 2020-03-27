Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 11.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 3160 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.3% from today’s opening price of 3561 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1479 points and decreased 1394 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5562 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3041 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,845.46 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,425.32. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 986,292. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £4,522,937,212 GBP.

