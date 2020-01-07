Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 0.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BKG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 4890 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -.2% from the opening price of 4899 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 301 points and increased 944 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5294 GBX while the year low share price is currently 3415.61 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,703.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,097.50. There are currently 125,885,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 617,604. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £6,144,450,169 GBP.