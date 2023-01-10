Berkeley Group Holdings PLC -7.7% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:BKG) now has a potential downside of -7.7% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 3,807 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Berkeley Group Holdings PLC share price of 4,099 GBX at opening today (10/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -7.7%. Trading has ranged between 3,120 (52 week low) and 4,718 (52 week high) with an average of 267,820 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,415,485,416.



The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential led, mixed-use property development. It builds homes and neighborhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. The Company specializes in brownfield regeneration, reviving underused land to create sustainable and nature-rich places. Its portfolio of developments include Sunningdale Park, Sunninghill Square, Bankside Gardens, Berkeley Place, Abbey Barn Park, Hareshill Crookham Village, Hartland Village, Knights Quarter, Hertford Locks, The Arches, The Eight Gardens, Farmstead at Tannersbrook, Hildenborough, Holborough Lakes, Foal Hurst Green, Hollyfields, Quinton Court, Grand Union, Prince Of Wales Drive, Camden Goods Yard, South Quay Plaza, Chelsea Creek, Beaufort Park, Filmworks Ealing and others. The Company’s brands include Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph and St William.







