Benchmark Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Benchmark Electronics found using ticker (BHE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.53 and the 200 day moving average is 20.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bench.com

Benchmark Electronics, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, life cycle testing services, and environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing services for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, and high-end computing industries. Benchmark Electronics sells its products primarily through direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics Benchmark Electronics was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

