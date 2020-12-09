Benchmark Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Benchmark Electronics found using ticker (BHE) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 28 and has a mean target at 28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day MA is 23 and the 200 day MA is 21.35. The company has a market cap of $945m. Find out more information at: http://www.bench.com

Benchmark Electronics, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, life cycle testing services, and environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing services for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, and high-end computing industries. Benchmark Electronics sells its products primarily through direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics Benchmark Electronics was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.