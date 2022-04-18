Benchmark Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.3% Upside

Benchmark Electronics with ticker code (BHE) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.19 and the 200 day moving average is 25.83. The company has a market cap of $835m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bench.com

The potential market cap would be $1,238m based on the market concensus.

Benchmark Electronics, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, and life cycle testing services, as well as environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, telecommunications, and advanced computing industries. It markets its services and solutions primarily through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics Benchmark Electronics was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.