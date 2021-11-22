Twitter
Benchmark Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Benchmark Electronics found using ticker (BHE) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 34.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.1. The market cap for the company is $917m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bench.com

Benchmark Electronics, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, life cycle testing services, and environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing services for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, and high-end computing industries. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics Benchmark Electronics was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

