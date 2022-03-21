Twitter
Benchmark Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Benchmark Electronics with ticker code (BHE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.67. Now with the previous closing price of 26.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.28. The market cap for the company is $929m. Find out more information at: https://www.bench.com

The potential market cap would be $1,225m based on the market concensus.

Benchmark Electronics, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, luding new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, and life cycle testing services, as well as environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, luding assembly, configuration, and testing for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, luding repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, telecommunications, and advanced computing industries. It markets its services and solutions primarily through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics Benchmark Electronics was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

