Belvoir Group PLC 53.5% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Belvoir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BLV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ this morning by analysts at finnCap. Belvoir Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. finnCap have set their target price at 238 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 53.5% from today’s opening price of 155 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 13 points and increased 38 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 168.72 GBX while the 52 week low is 89.13 GBX.

Belvoir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 140.98 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 121.65. There are currently 35,102,005 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 40,052. Market capitalisation for LON:BLV is £57,514,637 GBP.