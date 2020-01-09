Bellway plc 8.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BWY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 4220 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 8.3% from today’s opening price of 3897 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 491 points and increased 665 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3915 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2656 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,509.52 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,146.95. There are currently 123,193,894 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 401,870. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £4,744,196,857 GBP.