Bellway plc 74.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BWY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 3942 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 74.4% from today’s opening price of 2260 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 294.5 points and decreased 1824 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 4336 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,093.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,315.28. There are currently 123,338,132 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 774,491. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £2,812,109,409 GBP.

