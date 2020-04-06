Bellway plc 57.9% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Bellway plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BWY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 3080 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 57.9% from the opening price of 1950 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1407 points and decreased 1876 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4336 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,433.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,328.51. There are currently 123,338,132 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 725,691. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £2,585,167,246 GBP.

