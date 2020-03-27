Bellway plc 48.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BWY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 3190 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 48.4% from the opening price of 2150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1876 points and decreased 1660 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 4336 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,665.28 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,346.85. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 650,442. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £2,626,872,150 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn