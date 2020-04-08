Bellway plc 36.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Bellway plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BWY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 3093 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.7% from the opening price of 2262 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1095 points and decreased 1635 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4336 GBX while the 52 week low is 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,361.47 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,322.81. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 731,013. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £2,797,308,833 GBP.

