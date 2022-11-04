Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Bellway plc 28.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Bellway plc with ticker (LON:BWY) now has a potential upside of 28.4% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 2,660 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bellway plc share price of 1,904 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,572 (52 week low) and 3,441 (52 week high) with an average of 407,453 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,354,285,374.

Bellway p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based home construction company engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. The Company’s brands include Bellway, Ashberry brand and Bellway London. The Company operates into approximately 22 divisions covering centers across England, Scotland and Wales. The Company’s subsidiaries include Bellway Homes Limited, Bellway Housing Trust Limited, Bellway Properties Limited, Bellway (Services) Limited and Litrose Investments Limited. Ashberry brand is used on larger sites, where the site layout and market demand justify two selling outlets. The Bellway London brand covers all their developments in London boroughs and commuter towns its properties range from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses.



