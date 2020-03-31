Bellway plc 27.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BWY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2740 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 27.4% from the opening price of 2150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1525 points and decreased 1651 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 4336 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,591.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,340.99. There are currently 123,327,331 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 686,016. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £2,656,470,709 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn