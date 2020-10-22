Bellway plc 26.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BWY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 3200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.8% from today’s opening price of 2523 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 463 points and decreased 122 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 4336 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,467.56 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,854.66. There are currently 123,346,119 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 454,625. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £3,097,221,048 GBP.

