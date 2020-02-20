Bellway plc 26.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Bellway plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BWY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 5470 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 26.6% from the opening price of 4321 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 249 points and increased 1005 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4336 GBX while the 52 week low is 2656 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,991.26 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,295.03. There are currently 123,194,302 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 371,117. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £5,333,081,333 GBP.

