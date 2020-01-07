Bellway plc 11.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Bellway plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BWY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 4260 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.3% from today’s opening price of 3826 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 382 points and increased 630 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 3915 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2616.35 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,481.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,138.82. There are currently 123,193,894 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 402,314. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £4,804,561,866 GBP.