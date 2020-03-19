Bellway plc 103.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BWY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 4180 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 103.8% from the opening price of 2051 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2174 points and decreased 1710 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 4336 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1735.5 GBX.

Bellway plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,886.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,367.38. There are currently 123,327,331 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 522,607. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £2,290,805,173 GBP.

