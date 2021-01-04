Bellway plc 10% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Bellway plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:BWY had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Bellway plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 3330 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10% from the opening price of 3028 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 149 points and increased 563 points respectively.

Bellway plc LON:BWY has a 50 day moving average of 2,881.33 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,644.53The 1 year high for the share price is 4336 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1735.5 GBX. There are currently 123,346,771 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 366,185. Market capitalisation for LON:BWY is £3,675,733,775 GBP.