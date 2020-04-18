Bellerophon Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 151.5% Upside

Bellerophon Therapeutics with ticker code (BLPH) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 30 and has a mean target at 31.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 151.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.29 while the 200 day moving average is 6.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $78m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bellerophon.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase IIB clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

