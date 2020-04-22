Bellerophon Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 137.4% Upside

Bellerophon Therapeutics found using ticker (BLPH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 31.67. With the stocks previous close at 13.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 137.4%. The day 50 moving average is 9.62 and the 200 day moving average is 7. The company has a market capitalisation of $82m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bellerophon.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

