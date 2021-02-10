Bellerophon Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 213.5% Upside

Bellerophon Therapeutics with ticker code (BLPH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 with a mean TP of 23.67. Now with the previous closing price of 7.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 213.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.35 while the 200 day moving average is 9.12. The market cap for the company is $74m. Company Website: http://www.bellerophon.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.