Bellerophon Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 206.7% Upside

Bellerophon Therapeutics with ticker code (BLPH) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 26.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 206.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.57 and the 200 day moving average is 12.37. The market cap for the company is $80m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bellerophon.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

