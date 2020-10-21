Belden Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Belden Inc with ticker code (BDC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 30 with a mean TP of 39.36. Now with the previous closing price of 33.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The 50 day MA is 32.44 while the 200 day moving average is 33.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,498m. Find out more information at: http://www.belden.com

Belden Inc. operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. This segment serves customers in markets comprising healthcare, education, financial, government, and corporate enterprises, as well as end-markets, including sport venues, broadcast studios, and academia. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in industrial automation applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission. The company serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

