Belden Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Belden Inc with ticker code (BDC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 46 with a mean TP of 67.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.33 and the 200 day moving average is 49.76. The market cap for the company is $2,599m. Company Website: http://www.belden.com

Belden Inc. operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end copper and fiber network systems, which include cable, assemblies, interconnect panels, and enclosures. This segment serves customers in markets comprising healthcare, education, financial, government, and corporate enterprises, as well as end-markets, including sports venues and academia. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems; and industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, input/output (I/O) connectors/systems, industrial Ethernet cables, optical fiber industrial Ethernet cables, Fieldbus cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in industrial automation applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission; and supplies heat-shrinkable tubing and wire management products to protect and organize wire and cable assemblies. It serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.