BEIERSDORF AG O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

BEIERSDORF AG O.N. found using the Ticker (BEI.DE) have now 28 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €122.00 and €83. with a mean TP of €98.11. Now with the previous closing price of €89.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €87.68 and the 200 day moving average is €93.26. The company has a market cap of €20b. Company Website: http://www.beiersdorf.com

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers. This segment offers its system solutions to the automotive, electronics, printing and paper, and building and construction industries. The company offers its products under the NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie, Elastoplast, Labello, Hansaplast, 8×4, FLORENA, Coppertone, HIDROFUGAL, GAMMON, SKIN STORIES, FLORENA FERMENTED SKINCARE, STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME, CHAUL, and TESA brands. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of maxingvest ag.

