Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC 31.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC with ticker (LON:BKS) now has a potential upside of 31.5% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC share price of 151 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 31.5%. Trading has ranged between 120 (52 week low) and 208 (52 week high) with an average of 58,528 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £98,470,193.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based cloud compute, connectivity and analytics provider in the financial markets. The Company offers bare metal and virtual private servers, as well as connectivity, co-location, dedicated fiber, market data as well as MT4/ MT5 hosting. The Company operates through two segments: Public/Private Cloud and Proximity Cloud. Its Private Cloud solutions allows to build bespoke security into cloud set-up as well as guaranteed performance. Using dedicated hardware, Private Cloud architecture mitigates the security and performance risk of using shared resources. Proximity Cloud is a fully managed and configurable compute, storage and analytics rack built with low latency hardware that allows capital markets and financial services customers to run compute, storage and analytics on-premises. The Company’s solutions include on demand compute, trading infrastructure, connectivity, managed cloud, Beeks analytics, and open finance.



