Becton, Dickinson and Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Becton, Dickinson and Company found using ticker (BDX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 290 and 245 and has a mean target at 270.92. Now with the previous closing price of 254.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 243.06 while the 200 day moving average is 246.83. The company has a market cap of $72,730m. Company Website: https://www.bd.com

The potential market cap would be $77,392m based on the market concensus.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company’s BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company’s BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.