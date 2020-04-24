Beazley PLC 53.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Beazley PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BEZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Beazley PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 575 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 53.6% from the opening price of 374.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 27.6 points and decreased 178.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 634 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 294.2 GBX.

Beazley PLC has a 50 day moving average of 456.79 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 547.00. There are currently 529,937,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,088,375. Market capitalisation for LON:BEZ is £1,984,087,311 GBP.

