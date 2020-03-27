Beazley PLC 38.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Beazley PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BEZ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Beazley PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 525 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 38.2% from the opening price of 380 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 174 points and decreased 178.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 634 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 294.2 GBX.

Beazley PLC has a 50 day moving average of 525.66 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 563.43. There are currently 529,937,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,771,151. Market capitalisation for LON:BEZ is £2,058,278,612 GBP.

