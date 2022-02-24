Beazley PLC 23.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Beazley PLC with ticker (LON:BEZ) now has a potential upside of 23.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 610 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Beazley PLC share price of 466 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.6%. Trading has ranged between 292 (52 week low) and 516 (52 week high) with an average of 1,823,472 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,842,150,908.



Beazley Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in insurance business. The Company has operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. The Company has seven segments, which includes Cyber & Executive Risk; Market Facilities; Marine; Political, Accident & Contingency; Property; Reinsurance and Specialty Lines. The Cyber & Executive risk division provides cyber and management liability cover for its clients. The Marine segment underwrites a spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap & ransom and war risks. The Political, Accident & Contingency, segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation and credit risks as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration and this segment also underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports and income protection risks. The property segment underwrites commercial and high-value homeowners’ property insurance.







