Beazley PLC 20% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Beazley PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BEZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Beazley PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 660 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 20.0% from today’s opening price of 550 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 10 points and increased 5.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 634 GBX while the year low share price is currently 501.5 GBX.

Beazley PLC has a 50 day moving average of 563.66 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 574.54. There are currently 529,744,066 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,596,886. Market capitalisation for LON:BEZ is £2,910,943,642 GBP.

