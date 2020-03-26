Beazley PLC 12.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Beazley PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BEZ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Beazley PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 440 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 12.2% from the opening price of 392.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 161.3 points and decreased 164.3 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 634 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 294.2 GBX.

Beazley PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 564.24. There are currently 529,937,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,751,355. Market capitalisation for LON:BEZ is £2,087,955,164 GBP.

