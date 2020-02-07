Beazley PLC 10.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Beazley PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BEZ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Beazley PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 650 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.4% from today’s opening price of 589 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 50 points and increased 10.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 634 GBX while the year low share price is currently 498.25 GBX.

Beazley PLC has a 50 day moving average of 549.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 572.25. There are currently 529,744,066 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,121,232. Market capitalisation for LON:BEZ is £3,175,815,675 GBP.