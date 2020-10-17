Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.2% Downside

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13. With the stocks previous close at 14.16 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.2%. The 50 day MA is 12.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.13. The company has a market cap of $449m. Visit the company website at: http://www.beazer.com

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

