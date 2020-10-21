Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.4% Downside

Beazer Homes USA found using ticker (BZH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 14.04 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.3. The market cap for the company is $430m. Find out more information at: http://www.beazer.com

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

