Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.7% Upside

Beazer Homes USA found using ticker (BZH) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 24 with a mean TP of 29.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.78 and the 200 day MA is 18.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $489m. Find out more information at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $942m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.