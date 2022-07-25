Twitter
Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Beazer Homes USA found using ticker (BZH) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 28.25. Now with the previous closing price of 14.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 91.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.01 while the 200 day moving average is 17.21. The market cap for the company is $477m. Find out more information at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $914m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

