Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.1% Upside

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 15 with a mean TP of 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 64.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.07. The company has a market cap of $419m. Find out more information at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $688m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.