Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.7% Upside

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15 with a mean TP of 21. With the stocks previous close at 13.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.79 while the 200 day moving average is 13.57. The market cap for the company is $423m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $671m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.