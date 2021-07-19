Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.8% Upside

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 23 and has a mean target at 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.27 and the 200 day MA is 19.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $520m. Find out more information at: http://www.beazer.com

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.